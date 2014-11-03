X2O Platform Manages Media on Videowalls, Tablets

The What: X2O Media has released its X2O platform version 5.5. Designed to streamline the content management workflow dramatically, the company's newest release significantly simplifies the creation and management of media-rich channels for playout on any screen including digital displays, videowalls, tablets, and smartphones.

The What Else: With a modern new look and a highly intuitive graphical user interface, content creation, scheduling, and playout of dynamic content on visual communication networks is easier than ever.



"We've redesigned our award-winning X2O platform to create an extremely intuitive user experience," said David Wilkins, president of X2O Media. "Our goal has been to enable anyone to create TV-like channels featuring 3D animations and links to various data sources including databases, SharePoint content, and content on social media sites, without needing the skillset of a graphic designer or software developer. Accessible from anywhere and able to publish channels to any screen, version 5.5 has significantly simplified the end-to-end workflow."

New platform features include:

• New User Interface — The X2O Portal has been redesigned into a sleek, easy-to-use graphical user interface featuring solid colors, flat design elements, grid-style layouts, and a task bar atop each page that allows users to switch between commonly used tasks quickly.

• New Schedule Manager — A simple drag-and-drop interface allows users to easily plan, review, and assign events across specific players.

• New Animation Timeline Editor — Enabling users to animate channel elements over time using a drag-and-drop keyframe editor, the new Animation Timeline Editor results in more impactful visual communications and smoother broadcast-quality content playback.

• Updated Campaign Manager — Improved creation of advertising and promotional campaigns using a color-coded grid system allows network operators and advertisers to quickly see an overview of their campaigns, target ads to appear on specific players, and immediately identify what slots are available to sell more ads.