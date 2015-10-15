X2O Media Debuts X2O.Join

The new X2O real-time visual communications platform from X2O Media, the X2O.Join connected desktop, allows users to view any channel on the enterprise-wide X2O network, such as those on video walls and digital displays, as well as additional channels right on their desktops or laptops.

“Personal devices, new collaboration tools, and any-screen communications are transforming organizations into digital workplaces," said David Wilkins, president of X2O Media, a Barco company. "The X2O platform pulls all of these trends together so that enterprises can easily share business-critical information with employees in a timely way via media-rich channels that appear on different screens throughout the organization. X2O.Join extends the power of the X2O platform so that users can view all communications channels from the screens they access often — their desktop workstations or laptops.”



X2O.Join allows users to browse and view any channel on the X2O network, where channels featuring data-driven graphics, video, social media content, and more can be displayed as floating windows on the desktop or used as screensavers. In addition, widgets containing bite-sized amounts of real-time information can be pinned to the desktop for continuous updates. Channels can also be broadcast over the network as targeted pop-up notifications or as critical alerts that display security or safety announcements.



X2O.Join is compatible with features of the X2O platform, including drag-and-drop channel building, smart objects, data management tools, the content management portal, and network management tools. It offers enterprise-grade security with support for LDAP/Active Directory. X2O.Join also supports multiple platforms and operating systems and a wide range of standard data sources, with the ability to add an unlimited number of custom data sources. It is scalable for enterprise-wide deployments and includes a library of ready-to-use channels and widgets.