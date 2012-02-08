Almo Pro AV Partners with Planar

Almo Professional AV announced it now offers LCD video wall systems and digital signage products, large commercial flat screens, touch screens and embedded displays from digital display technology provider, Planar Systems Inc.

Almo Pro AV also announced that Planar will participate as an exhibitor on the 2012 E4 AV training and networking tour, scheduled to commence in the spring.

“Having the whole Planar line available is a major advantage for our partners, especially the unique LCD video walls, which offer 24x7 operation and remote software and services for more effective operation and communication,” said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo. “And because the Planar products are all made in the USA, partners can expect a high level of quality and attention to the design along with quick turnaround times. Almo’s business development team now works in tandem with Planar’s design and engineering team to ensure partners are able to supply products with the exact features required for their specific room installations.”

“Almo’s broad reach and deep expertise are perfect complements to our diverse product line-up,” said Adam Schmidt, vice president of channel sales for Planar Systems Inc. “We look forward to working with Sam and the entire Almo Pro AV team to share the benefits of our products with even more integrators. With Almo, we also have the added opportunity to reach customers in entirely new commercial market spaces."

Almo now carries Planar’s large-scale video wall and digital display systems, which are designed for control rooms that need 24/7 reliability. Additionally, Almo partners can access Planar’s Clarity Matrix Video Wall System. With Planar’s extended ruggedness and optics (ERO), the system can include bonded front glass and a smooth touch surface for a durable display that withstands the rigors of high-traffic environments and accommodates touch-screen usage in interactive applications.

Almo also offers Planar’s large-format digital signage LCD displays with an Information Architect to create input and content that can be used for wayfinding or to create ambience with video, art or advertising in the financial services, retail, gaming, transportation and public venues.

Planar’s custom displays will also be available to Almo Pro AV partners. Everything from unique paint colors and branding capabilities to complete ground-up design with special graphics, touch sensors and special enclosures can be provided.