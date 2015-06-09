WyreStorm to Show 4K Supported Switchers

WyreStorm, a global manufacturer specializing in the design and development of innovative Total AV Distribution and Control Solutions for professional systems integrators, announced plans to showcase their new range of UltraHD 4K compatible products at InfoComm 2015, Orlando FL, from June 13-19. Products include two new 8x8 Matrix switchers distributing 4K content over HDMI and HDBaseT, a new 4K 1:8 HDMI splitter, an updated 4K supported HDMI/VGA switcher, a 4K<>HD scaler and Dolby downmixer, 4K compatible pattern generator and signal analyzer, and two new PoH extender additions over HDBaseT Class A at 70m/230ft and our first HDBaseT 2.0 at 100m/328ft 4K extender that packs a serious punch.