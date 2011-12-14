Sennheiser Extends Live Production Sound Academy

Anaheim, CA--Sennheiser has announced that the Sennheiser Live Production Sound Academy (LPSA) will once again be held this year in Anaheim and will take place prior to the NAMM show.

Due to the success of last year's event, the live sound workshop has been extended to two days and will take place at the Anaheim Marriott.

The workshop will cover the skills needed to successfully engineer both large and small live productions - including required elements for planning, configuring and operating a large-scale P.A. system. The course content is designed for a wide range of attendees including venue engineers, musicians, promoters, production managers, employees of audio manufacturers, service providers, students interested in sound and acoustics, or anyone else interested in live production.

Once again, Sennheiser will feature special guest instructor Robert Scovill - an industry veteran who has mixed over 3,000 events during his 30-year live sound and recording career. Sennheiser is also pleased to add Kevin Madigan (Crosby, Stills & Nash, The Smashing Pumpkins, Lucinda Williams), Marty Garcia (U2, Kelly Clarkson, Shakira, Zac Brown) and Raphael Alkins aka Raffie (Ricky Martin, Lionel Richie, Kenny G) to its esteemed list of guest presenters. Sennheiser's own cast of audio veterans, including Chris Spahr, Kent Margraves, Eric Reese and Joe Ciaudelli, will also be on hand.

Event details:

When: Tuesday, January 17 and Wednesday, January 18, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: Anaheim Marriott, 700 W. Convention Way, Anaheim, CA

Cost: $299 per day or $498 for both days. Registration rate includes a continental breakfast, lunch and workshop materials and a special group dinner on Tuesday, January 17. Register by December 30 for $50 discount; call 860-434-9190, ext. 141 for student and group discounts or for more information on the workshop.