Crestron Donates to Center For Food Action

Rockleigh, NJ--Crestron has announced that it will once again rally its employees across six buildings in Rockleigh, Cresskill and Carlstadt, NJ, to collect food donations for the Center For Food Action in Englewood, NJ.

The Thanksgiving packages will be distributed to those in need living in northern New Jersey.

"We wish to thank the kindness and generosity of our employees for their support of this important and much-needed community service program," said Crestron senior director of human resources, Martin Devaney. "Fighting hunger in our local communities is an ongoing effort that we have embraced. We salute the staff members and volunteers at Center For Food Action who face this battle every day."

Founded in 1976, the Center for Food Action in New Jersey (CFA) has as its mission, "preventing hunger and homelessness and improving the lives of individuals and families living in poverty." To this end, CFA provides emergency food packages, rental and utility assistance, counseling, advocacy and other essential services to those in need living in northern New Jersey.