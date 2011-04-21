Queen’s Award Winners Announced

Cambridge, UK--Prism Media Products and DiGiCo have been awarded a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the category of International Trade.

The Queen’s Award for Enterprise is the highest official UK award for British business. The awards are made on the advice of the Prime Minister and his Advisory Committee, which comprises leading individuals from industry, commerce, trade unions and Government. They are then conferred by HRH Queen Elizabeth II on her birthday, April 21st.

This is the first time DiGiCo has won the award in this category, having previously received an award in 2005 in the Innovation category. The current award has been granted for almost doubling its overseas earnings and exporting the vast majority of its products since its incorporation in 2002.

“As a UK company, manufacturing in the UK, it’s especially gratifying and significant to be recognised by Buckingham Palace and the board of the Queen’s Award Office in this way,” said DiGiCo managing director, James Gordon. “It’s testament to the strength of the DiGiCo team and to all our international partners, who have worked extremely hard to help us achieve this. We couldn’t have done it without them.”

“We are absolutely delighted to have been chosen as a recipient of this prestigious award," said Graham Boswell, sales director of Prism Media Products. "In order to be considered for a Queen's Award for Enterprise in the category of International Trade, a company must show a substantial and sustained increase in export earnings over three consecutive 12-month periods, to a level which is outstanding for the products and services concerned, and for the size of the organization. Prism Media Products Ltd certainly fulfills this brief. We have experienced six years of sustained sales growth and have more than doubled overseas sales, with 66 percent of our sales now going to customers abroad.”