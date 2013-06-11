Wyrestorm's Delivers MX-PP-POH Pro Plus HDBaseT Matrix Solution

Wyrestorm, a global manufacturer that specializes in the design and development of innovative HD distribution products, has introduced the MX-PP-POH Pro Plus Matrix, a totally modular, built-to-order addition to Wyrestorm's popular Pro-Plus line of HDBaseT matrices, that is compatible with all leading control systems.



The MX-PP-POH (power over HDBaseT) provides commercial and custom residential system integrators with the utmost in switching and installation flexibility thanks to its choice of eight or 16 fully customizable expansion bays, RS-232 control signal routing, and Power over HDBaseT capabilities—all backed by an extensive nationwide dealer training program to start in August 2013.

Building on the HDBaseT foundation at the heart of Wyrestorm's Pro-Plus line, the MX-PP-POH supplies HD video, high-resolution audio, RS-232 and IR, as well as low voltage power via a single Cat5e/6 cable (removing the need for power supplies for each display receiving device), making it more convenient than ever before for installers to deliver feature-rich multimedia distribution systems with rock-solid reliability, enhanced flexibility, and the utmost in scalability.

Starting with a clean, 8 module compact chassis that measures only two rack units high or a 16 module chassis at three rack units high, dealers will be able to take advantage of Wyrestorm's new, intuitive online web widget to configure the MX-PP-POH with a near-limitless combination of both analog and digital transmission cards, custom-tailored for both residential and PRO AV applications. Wyrestorm provides design ideas and concepts so integrators can easily identify configurations to meet various applications - as a boardroom presentation switcher, enhanced HDBT splitter, or a full HD video and audio distribution solution for a large scale entertainment and commercial display systems.

Owing to the MX-PP-POH's modular design, on-site changes or updates are easy, and dealers will have the flexibility to craft truly custom matrices, in configurations as diverse as 3x8, 4x8, 6x8, 8x12, 6x14, 12x16, 10x32 or any permutation in between. Add Wyrestorm's AMP-001-010 HDBaseT Amplifier for zone amplification and video output, and you have a self-contained, one-brand video and audio distribution solution with full HD capabilities, with EDID management, HDCP compliance and complete control of all connected devices.