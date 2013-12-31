Christie Reveals Q Series 1-Chip DLP Projectors

The What: Christie has achieved 1-chip DLP brightness with the new Christie Q Series that debuts at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) show in Amsterdam Feb. 4-6. The Christie Q Series 1-chip DLP platform has brightness options ranging from 8500 to 10,000 lumens and XGA, WXGA and WUXGA resolutions.

Why This Matters: For rental staging applications including concerts, conventions and other events where visuals are a vital component, end users will see the Q Series’ difference when blending and warping images from multiple projectors onto flat, curved, hexagonal, or spherical surfaces.

One More Thing: Christie eClarity and high dynamic contrast bring unsurpassed 1-chip image quality. Usable in either single or dual-lamp mode, Christie Q Series is equipped with eClarity –advanced image processing that significantly enhances images by providing greater control over image sharpness, gloss and shading. Christie eClarity delivers increased image clarity of standard definition content – making images stand out more than ever. With built-in High Dynamic Contrast Range (HDCR), image ‘washout’ in high ambient light conditions is eliminated.

