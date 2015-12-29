WorldStage Launches Revamped Website

WorldStage has launched its new website: www.worldstage.com, which was designed to have new features, bold graphics and easy navigation.





A snapshot of WorldStage's new website. Those on the company's email list will be entered into a scavenger hunt to get used to the website and possibly win prizes

“It was time for a refresh,” said Shelly Sabel, WorldStage director of design, who acted as creative director for the website. “It’s a new clean way to showcase the work we do and the work of our clients. For the first time WorldStage has a team page with pictures of the whole staff. Its a great way for clients to attach names to faces and you get a great sense of the spirit of our people and of WorldStage.”

The website introduces “a new way to talk about the company” according to Sabel.

“We’re such a diverse organization that we’ve categorized our different services into six sub-brands that make it easier to target those services to customers,” Sabel said. “The sub-brands consist of Event Services, Broadcast Services, Theater and Arts, Venue Services for event facilities, Equipment Sales, and our WorldStage LAB in San Francisco for R&D.”

The colorful Project Gallery spotlights recent jobs and offers for customers. The Service Finder helps visitors zero in on specific technologies and services they require. Website visitors can also sign up for the WorldStage e-newsletter.

WorldStage will be engaging its email database with a scavenger hunt to be played out on the website with clues to unlock an animation and win prizes.

“A website needs to be a living thing that can be frequently updated,” Sabel said. “Our new website enables us to keep current and to showcase the people who make the company what it is.”