ArtiSAN MDC Serves as Xserve Replacement

- KTVU, a Cox broadcast station in California's Bay Area, has deployed the ArtiSAN Metadata Controller (MDC) to create their shared file system infrastructure for the facility's mission critical archive.
- The next phase will enable the facility to bring both the KTVU editing and design departments into the centralized storage environment.
- "The ArtiSAN Metadata Controller has allowed us to bring everything into one centralized location, supporting various production activities such as archive retrieval and multiserver management," said Lee Macpherson, director of engineering at KTVU. "Eventually, the ArtiSAN MDC will manage all of our HD editing and high-resolution graphic design material — from our Mac Pro and Final Cut Pro workstations — giving us quick and reliable access to content as needed, while also providing long-term protection of our media assets."
- SAN Solutions says that its ArtiSAN Metadata Controller will serve as an alternative to the recently discontinued Apple Xserve enterprise metadata controller platform.
- "Designed specifically for the fierce demands of media environments, the ArtiSAN MDC features ultra reliable SSD system disks, Lights Out Management, redundant power supplies, and utilizes the Red Hat Enterprise Level operating system," said Harry Aine, president of SAN Solutions. "These enterprise-class features make the ArtiSAN MDC ideal for managing true cross-platform shared storage workgroups including Apple Xsan installations."
- The ArtiSAN MDC is party of the ArtiSAN Application Platform, a family of products developed by SAN Solutions to optimize file-based workflows.