Auralex Offers Free Personalized Room Analysis

Auralex Acoustics, Inc. has recently been providing its Free Personalized Room Analysis service for AV systems integrators and other sound professionals nationwide.

The service, which allows users to enter key parameter values on Auralex’s website, then calculates the dimensions, draws virtual 3D renderings of the project and suggests the most appropriate Auralex acoustical treatment projects for it, is free.

In Mendon, NY, Jeff Bradford, Owner of The Sound Guys—a custom integrator of distributed audio and video systems, as well as home theaters, home automation, lighting control, closed-circuit TV and high-tech telephone and security systems—has been relying on the Auralex Free Personalized Room Analysis service for over three years.

“We apply it to every home theater and media room we build,” Bradford said. “The service is great and it’s saved us money, time and effort. What we especially like is the ability to do all of the renderings in the right colors. And it’s also helped us bring in more new business, and as a result, new revenue. That’s pretty fantastic for a ‘free’ service.”

Deep in the heart of Texas, where Bjorn’s Audio Video provides specialty retail services and home theater design for customers in the San Antonio area, Jeff Griffin, the company’s project manager and systems designer, says they’ve also been happily using the Auralex Free Personalized Room Analysis service for over three years. Griffin says that among other advantages, the service provides a visual way to clearly explain to customers what rooms will look like when they’re done and what the actual benefits will be from acoustical treatment.

“They can see where the panels will be when it’s all finished, and that’s very reassuring for many of them, since some customers can’t visualize a finished room as well as others can,” Griffin explained. “It also lets them see you as a subject-matter expert, which adds to the overall sense of professionalism. It all helps the customer understand the concepts of acoustical treatment, which is something that may seem hard to grasp initially but which will benefit them tremendously in the end. And Auralex enables that.”

Over on the West Coast, Jim Kingsley, Owner of Kingsley AV, which has been serving the mid- to high-end home theater and music system market in Irvine, CA, since 1991, says he just began using the Auralex Free Personalized Room Analysis service in the last year and the experience has been ideal for both him and his customers.

“I send Auralex the key information, including dimensions of the room, what kind of speakers I’m using and where the seating is, and they provide me with an exact plan for laying out where the absorption and diffusion needs to be and what types of products are best to use and where to put them for the best results,” said Kingsley. “It’s simple and very effective. Auralex has the experience with acoustics, they’re trained in acoustical engineering and they understand what it takes to transform a room.”