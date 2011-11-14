Covid Distributes Rainbow Fish Cables

Covid is now distributing the Rainbow Fish Fiber Optic HDMI Cables.

These HDMI cables allow for HDMI transmission over fiber optics. When using the Rainbow Fish Fiber Optic HDMI cables, you can connect up to 1000 foot lengths with no signal degradation. The fiber HDMI cables are in-wall/riser rated.

The cable is equipped with a USB power cable integrated into the receiving HDMI connector. The housing is constructed of high durability composite material for necessary protection of the internal HDMI to Fiber transfer.

"Because HDMI allows for multiple digital signals including audio and video over one cable, it has really gained in popularity over the last few years. One of the only drawbacks with HDMI is the signal degradation over longer runs. Using fiber optic cable allows us to provide an HDMI solution to our customers when long runs are required," said Norm Carson, president of Covid.