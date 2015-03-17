Wondersign Certifies AOPEN Digital Signage Devices

Wondersign and AOPEN are teaming up to offer turnkey solutions for digital signage media distribution. AOPEN provides industrial-grade and versatile digital signage players to which Wondersign is adding their intuitive content management platform. The offering is geared towards a multitude of verticals with hospitality and corporate communications being the most prominent ones.

“AOPEN is a great partner to have," said Andy Reinhard, CEO at Wondersign. "Its broad variety of powerful media players are ideal for so many different applications. Our alliance with AOPEN fits right in with our strategy of always offering the best fitting hardware for our clients’ individual needs.”

“Since its founding, AOPEN has been working with an ever-expanding ecosystem of software solution providers who are committed to providing clients with comprehensive technology applications that enhance customer engagement and keep businesses competitive,” said Dale Tsai, president at AOPEN America. “Wondersign and its intuitive content management and distribution platform is the ideal extension of this strategy and helps our clients to stay competitive.”