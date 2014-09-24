Women in CE Sees Growth at CEDIA 14

Women in Consumer Electronics (CE) set a new attendance record (for the sixth straight year) at its annual gathering at CEDIA EXPO this year. Women in CE is an industry organization focused on empowering women, building networks, and supporting career opportunities in the consumer electronics industry.
The breakfast featured a work-life balance panel discussion that centered on managing careers at various life stages, while Deena Ghazarian, senior vice president of global sales and finance at Monster Products, was recognized with the "Volunteer of the Year" award.
- "We held the event on a new day this year and the energy was higher than ever," said Carol Campbell, founder of Women in CE. "Thanks to the continued support of our volunteers, sponsors, and attendees, our annual gathering has become one of the must-attend events of CEDIA EXPO. Our amazing panelists shared insights into gaining a better work-life balance, and we were able to recognize Deena publicly for her tremendous support and ongoing contributions to our organization. We look forward to reaching even more attendees at next year's breakfast."
- The panel discussion, moderated by Samantha Smith, executive vice president of North America for Etail Eye, explored work-life balance issues at various stages of career development. It provided attendees with insights on how to navigate career growth and personal responsibilities. The panelist group included Deena Ghazarian, senior vice president of global sales and finance at Monster Products; Lauren Theobald, marketing communications manager at SANUS/Milestone AV; Nasrin Thierer, founder and CEO at Revenew; and Simon Wehr, director of commercial sales for Dana Innovations and managing director of Simon Wehr Enterprises.
- In recognition of her invaluable contributions to Women in CE, Deena Ghazarian was honored with the organization's "Volunteer of the Year" award. Ghazarian has been the driving force behind several successful educational and mentoring initiatives while serving on the organization's advisory board. This includes shaping the organization's latest initiative, Women in CE Connect, which aims to create a community that supports and encourages women to achieve their ambitions. The program groups participants for regular sessions where they can openly discuss professional growth issues — working together to tackle topics in order to impact the conditions and career trajectories of women.