Women in CE Sees Growth at CEDIA 14

Women in Consumer Electronics (CE) set a new attendance record (for the sixth straight year) at its annual gathering at CEDIA EXPO this year. Women in CE is an industry organization focused on empowering women, building networks, and supporting career opportunities in the consumer electronics industry.

The breakfast featured a work-life balance panel discussion that centered on managing careers at various life stages, while Deena Ghazarian, senior vice president of global sales and finance at Monster Products, was recognized with the "Volunteer of the Year" award.