AVI-SPL Launches Tech Briefing Event Series

Tampa, FL--AVI-SPL introduced Tech Briefings, a series of free educational networking events. Each event, hosted at AVI-SPL offices across the U.S., will address the trends and challenges in communication technology deployments.

The first event, scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 17, will teach participants how to incorporate unified communications into their companies in order to save time and money. Hosted by AVI-SPL and Polycom, Key Building Blocks of Successful Unified Communications will bring area executives and experts together over lunch to network and learn how this technology can streamline business collaboration and reduce costs. For more information and to register for this event, visit the Tech Briefing event page or call 877-440-6205.

The 2011 Tech Briefing series will include 75 events at AVI-SPL offices across the United States. Technology series partners include AMX, Biamp, Bosch, Cables to Go, Crestron, LG, NEC, Panasonic and Polycom. For more information and a schedule of upcoming events, visit www.avispl.com/events.

