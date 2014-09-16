Wisconsin Realtors Adds Teleconferencing Technology

Headquartered in Madison, the Wisconsin REALTORS Association (WRA) is 13,000 members strong and one of the largest trade organizations in the Badger State. Among the many services that it offers its members, continuing education is perhaps the most prominent. Throughout most of its hundred-plus year history, members traveled to the WRA headquarters to keep current with seminars, workshops, and conferences; its building contains flexible training and conference rooms to deliver those services.

With the advent of modern telecommuting technologies, the WRA has sought to bring its continuing education to its members. However, the staff's early experimentation with free web-based software and homespun AV technology proved frustrating on both ends due to poor audio and video quality. WRA hired Peak Systems Group of Reedsburg, Wisconsin to update their rooms with modern remote conferencing technology, and the AV integrator obliged with a new system centered on the uniquely functional Symetrix SymNet Radius AEC Dante network audio DSP.