LifeProof Chooses BrightSign for POP Displays in Best Buy

LifeProof has deployed BrightSign's players in point-of-purchase (POP) displays in Best Buy retail stores. LifeProof, a manufacturer of rugged cases for iPhone and iPad, is using 1,600 inline displays in Best Buy’s 800 U.S.-based stores to engage customers and generate sales in the competitive iOS accessories market.
- "A deployment of this magnitude not only speaks to the effectiveness of BrightSign's digital signage solutions in the CE retail market, but is also strong validation of the efficiencies of solid-state digital signage in virtually any market—in terms of cost, reliability and scalability," Jeff Hastings, CEO of BrightSign, told AV Network yesterday.
- “LifeProof designed an innovative POP display that required not only a compact player to fit within the display, but a player capable of very rich, interactive content,” Hastings added. “Installations like these highlight the many benefits of our solid-state players, and we were happy to deliver a robust solution that helped LifeProof merchandize its products in an impactful, compelling way.”
- BrightSign’s players power inline POP displays that integrate seamlessly into the store shelf. A landscape-oriented touch-screen anchors the display, surrounded by the various LifeProof products that are featured in a series of touch-interactive video vignettes that showcase the products’ key features. This “virtual salesperson” conveys LifeProof’s messaging. The screens loop video content and entice customers in the vicinity to interact with the engaging content on the touch-screen display. Upon interaction, customers have the ability to “drive” the presentation and learn more about the product that best suits their needs and lifestyle.
- “We needed a POP display that reflects the value of the LifeProof brand and vividly articulates the value of our products,” said Kyle Ballarta, marketing director at LifeProof. “BrightSign made it possible to deliver the interactive content necessary to successfully convey how our products give our customers the freedom to use their mobile device anywhere and everywhere their day takes them.”
- In terms of cost, BrightSign offered LifeProof several advantages. With roughly 1,600 HD1020 players deployed in Best Buy stores across the country, the affordability of the players themselves gave LifeProof a cost-effective way to deploy the displays in all 800 stores while keeping the up-front costs well within budget, the company says. And with an uptime rate greater than 99.9 percent, BrightSign’s players gave LifeProof the peace of mind that they could install the displays and nearly eliminate future maintenance costs altogether.