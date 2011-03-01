Ergotron Moves Deeper into Digital Signage

- Ergotron, Inc. has announced an expansion of their digital signage portfolio to now include twenty wall and ceiling mounts and accessories. This global product launch complements Ergotron’s existing multi-size LCD display solutions, extending product coverage for mid-sized displays and opening up ceiling and projection options for today’s wide reaching digital signage enterprise deployments. The portfolio offers easy to select and install tilt, fixed, cantilevered and mobile solutions which simplify the compatibility and purchasing process for busy resellers and take the headache out of complex and time consuming installations. Ergotron is the leading global manufacturer of ergonomic mounting and mobility products for computers, notebooks, tablet PCs, LCDs and televisions for education, office, healthcare and other diverse business applications.
- With these additions, Ergotron gives businesses a unique opportunity to meet most, if not all, of their computer mounting and digital signage needs through one manufacturer. Products new to Ergotron’s portfolio fall into the following categories:
- Ceiling Mounts / Projector Mounts
- This new category for Ergotron introduces two secure flat panel ceiling mounts for 37” to 70” single or back-to-back displays weighing up to 200 lbs (91 kg) each. Features include portrait or landscape orientation, universal adapters for greater panel compatibility, quick installation and anti-theft security. Ideal for any ceiling application, whether public space TV viewing or digital signage advertising and promotional messaging. Projector mount options include the streamlined, fully adjustable Neo-Flex® Projector Ceiling Mount for small to large projectors weighing up to 40 lbs (18 kg). Coming soon, the Neo-Flex Short-Throw Projector Arm mounts the projector 21” (53 cm) from the wall and supports units up to 33 lbs (15 kg). This unit offers quick and easy installation and exceptionally clean routing of cables.
- Full Motion Mounts
- This line showcases sleek, low-profile Neo-Flex Cantilever Wall Mounts suited for applications where clean presentation is required. These full motion products support 23” to 55” flat panel displays weighing between 80 to 150 lbs (36.4-68.2 kg).
- Flat Panel Wall Mounts
- In this category, four new SKUs give broader flexibility for 13” to 63” flat panel monitors weighing up to 175 lbs (79.5 kg). These low-profile mounts secure displays in high-traffic public spaces to ensure both optimal viewing and safety.
- “We’ve created an easy to navigate line of stylish and affordable digital display solutions for just about any display application,” said Joel Hazzard, president and CEO of Ergotron. “From supporting student alert systems on educational campuses to viewing the Final Four men’s basketball championship in your favorite restaurant, Ergotron is now the comprehensive mounting source for today’s digital signage installations.”
- Ergotron’s digital signage portfolio will be available for sale internationally through regional reseller and distribution channels in March 2011. For more information:
http://digitalsignage.ergotron.com
or call 800-888-8458