Cloud-Based Digital Signage Webinar

- MediaTile, provider of 3G and 4G cloud-based digital signage solutions, today announced that it will be hosting a webinar on June 2, 2011, with Rolls-Royce Corporation, on the advantages of using digital signage to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of employee communications. Get the inside track on why Rolls-Royce turned to digital signage to communicate with employees who are not always accessible by email or the Internet, and how the company continues to keep content engaging and fresh. To register for this event, click on:
- https://www2.gotomeeting.com/register/381267971
- Featured speaker, Lisa Johnson, manager of the Rolls-Royce in-house employee communications digital signage network, will be joined by co-presenter and emcee, Chuck Gose, Director of Business Development for Employee Communications at MediaTile. This Webinar also addresses the importance of providing a variety of network connectivity options for multiple campuses, and the advantages of using a cloud-based content management system to decrease the time traditionally required to realize a notable return on objective. This on-line presentation is part of an ongoing series of educational webinars highlighting best practices for digital signage networks.
