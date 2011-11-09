DPAA and DSE Partner for Advertising Summit

Atlanta, GA--Digital Signage Expo (DSE) announced that the Digital Place-Based Advertising Association (DPAA) will partner in and assist in programming its annual Advertising Summit to be held in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 6, 2012.

The DPB Advertising Summit will address the current size of the market, its projected growth, the wealth of research and audience metrics available, identify the challenges inherent in planning/buying and designing creative applications for the medium, and how to overcome those obstacles.

DSE’s 3rd annual DPB Advertising Summit will feature:

* A Keynote address by PQ Media’s Patrick Quinn who will discuss industry economics, trends and the latest results of the 5th Annual Digital Out-of-Home Media Forecast.

* An overview of the DPB media landscape presented by DPAA President, Susan Danaher.

* The latest results and case studies from USA TouchPoints, a cooperative research effort between Media Behavior Institute, GFK/MRI and NSI, on the latest DPB media audience measurement, co-presented by Paul Lindstrom, senior vice president of The Nielsen Company and Jim Spaeth, partner and CEO, Media Behavior Institute.

Susan Danaher, president of the DPAA said: “The exceptional attendance at our Digital Media Summit: Context Matters last month is just one more indication that the agency and advertiser communities are interested in and want to know more about how they can make DPB media part of their marketing efforts. The DPAA is very pleased to support DSE’s educational program, which will provide important insights key to moving our industry forward.”

Richard Lebovitz, educational and editorial director for Exponation LLC, which produces DSE said: “We are constantly working to create stronger educational offerings designed to advance industry understanding in this new and exciting medium. Our partnership with the DPAA is further evidence of our commitment to this goal.”

The full-day session will run from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6. Session registration and curriculum details are available at digitalsignageexpo.net.