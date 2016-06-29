Winsted Achieves GreenGuard Certification

Winsted Corporation has received a certification from GreenGuard, a division of Underwriters Laboratory.

GreenGuard Environmental Institute evaluates manufacturing processes, product materials, and finished goods. Finished products such as control room consoles, technical furniture, credenzas, conference room tables, shelving, and more must fall within the established indoor air quality standards for low chemical and particle emissions.

Winsted achieved the worldwide GreenGuard Certification by submitting several product lines to U.L. for precise testing procedures. Some of the tested components include substrate materials, PVA glues, plastic laminates, powder-coated baked enamel finishes on aluminum, and steel components. Winsted’s international manufacturing practices and finished products complied with the organization’s comprehensive standards for low emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which helps everyone breath just a little easier.

The certification allows manufacturers the opportunity to improve indoor air quality with U.L. recognized products and helps consumers make well-informed choices when considering environmental health and safety.