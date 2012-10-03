USAV Adds New Integrators to National Network

USAV has added three new ProAV integrators to their national network. Effective October 1, Audio Visual Technologies Group (AVTG), Trinity Video Communications and VideoSonic Systems are all members of the USAV integration services group.

AVTG is a full service audio-visual systems integration company headquartered in Houston, TX. They focus on helping organizations gain a competitive edge by leveraging the speed of technology in the audio-visual realm. This summer, AVTG announced a change of ownership with Ashley Brown stepping into the role of owner and president. While the company continues to operate with the same level of service their customers have grown accustomed to, Brown brings a new array of experience and knowledge to the position.

Trinity Video Communications, located in Louisville, KY, provides audio-video solutions for commercial, educational, healthcare, and government organizations that need to stay connected and productive. Trinity was previously a member of the USAV buying group, but has demonstrated they are a good fit for the collaboration atmosphere of the integration services group.

Centrally located in the heart of New York City, VideoSonic Systems is positioned to meet the AV needs of companies throughout the tri-state area. They have completed a number of high profile projects including installations at Brooklyn Navy Yards Center, NYU and the Ellis Island Immigration Museum. Like Trinity, VideoSonic previously participated in USAV's buying group. VideoSonic is an InfoComm Diamond CAVSP company.

"There are so many outstanding integration companies that are members of this organization and I look forward to collaborating with them, sharing ideas and strategies that can help VideoSonic keep an edge in the ProAV marketplace," said VideoSonic president and CEO, Glenn Polly.

"Improving the quality of reach and overall business effectiveness of the group has been, and will continue to be, a major emphasis during my time on the USAV Dealer Advisory Council (DAC)," said Jay Myers, president of Interactive Solutions and USAV DAC Chairman. "These new dealers provide high quality presence in the major metropolitan areas they serve and their strong track records are going to fit well with USAV's future objectives."

USAV supports ProAV dealers of all sizes with two levels of membership. The USAV buying group provides preferred pricing and cash rebates for members buying product from USAV Preferred Manufacturer Partners. The integration services group provides the same purchasing power, and also gives members the opportunity to participate in meetings where executives from USAV integration companies collaborate on business strategy, best practices, and market dominance.

ProAV integrators must complete an application and review process prior to becoming a member of USAV. Every integrator is required to meet certain qualifications and be approved for membership.

USAV is now accepting applications for qualified integrators in selected locations. To learn more or inquire about becoming a USAV Integrator, contact K.C. Schwarz at kc.schwarz@usavgroup.net.