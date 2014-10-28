Whitlock Bets on Borka for Microsoft, UC Practice

Whitlock has recently attracted top talent from the Microsoft and Unified Communications (UC) world with its latest hire, Patrick (Pat) Borka, the company’s new Microsoft Solutions Architect. Pat will be charged with expanding the Microsoft UC practice at Whitlock, which will include Lync, Sharepoint, and Office 365 implementations for enterprise customers. He will also help guide Whitlock and set strategy related to Microsoft’s next-generation technologies as they hit the marketplace.

Pat Borka

Borka brings a wealth of experience to Whitlock with seventeen years in IT, nine of which have been focused on UC implementations. In addition to Microsoft Lync, his skill set includes a number of other technologies that integrate with the Microsoft UC stack, including Exchange, Sharepoint, Lync Room Systems, Telephone Systems, Active Directory, Networking, Firewall, and other supporting systems.Borka’s experience and understanding of both the business and technical requirements for these large-scale, complex solutions means he will be a great resource to Whitlock’s customers interested in starting or expanding their Lync capabilities for the desktop as well as in the boardroom. Borka will augment Whitlock’s already existing team of UC and legacy system specialists and lead the company’s relationship as a Gold Communications Partner with Microsoft.



Borka’s expertise spans across multiple industries from healthcare and legal, to manufacturing and distribution. He is already well known at Microsoft, and he leads the Microsoft Lync Professionals Group on Linked-In, which has approximately 15,000 members worldwide.



“We are very fortunate to have Pat on our team,” shared Chris Jamison, Whitlock’s vice president of IT and managed services delivery. “He has a strong depth of experience, which includes Lync, Enterprise Voice, Network Readiness, Cloud, and Mobility, which are in high demand from our customer base.”“I plan to have a quick impact on select customers across our twenty offices,” said Borka. “With the new capabilities of Office, Lync, and Azure, Microsoft is the place to be for the global market leaders and up-and-comers alike. Many are using Microsoft, but have not fully embraced the power available to them. I intend to help change that.”