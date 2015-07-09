White Paper: Upgrading Entry-Level Digital Signage

According to a new White Paper on upgrading entry-level digital signage, that market segment is booming as small businesses discover the benefits of digital displays. The paper can be downloaded, free of charge, by clicking here.

The full report is available online in the link above. Key findings are that to compete in the entry-level market, solution providers must offer simple, inexpensive solutions that deliver compelling visuals and engaging experiences. The paper focuses on the new Intel Reference Design for Digital Signage (EL-10) that was created to meet this challenge. This turn-key reference design enables solutions that can stream high-definition (HD) video and other content, includes an intuitive content management system (CMS), and offers built-in support for vending machine designs. The solutions are supported on a wide range of operating systems (OSs) including Microsoft Windows, Android, and Linux. In the article, two ready-to-use media players based on the Intel Reference Design for Digital Signage (EL-10) are examined. The paper also explores how solution providers can build their own low-cost players using hardware from the Intel Intelligent Systems Alliance. From modular components to market-ready retail systems, Intel and the 250+ global member companies of the Alliance provide scalable, interoperable solutions that accelerate deployment of intelligent devices and end-to-end analytics. Close collaboration with Intel and each other enables Alliance members to innovate with the latest technologies, helping developers deliver first-in-market retail solutions to increase sales and efficiency. A Hot Market Opportunity Retailers globally are recognizing the effectiveness of digital signage in attracting attention and engaging customers. When paired with interactivity, digital signage also brings the best aspects of online shopping into the store. Customers can explore product information, connect with brands, and learn about special offers and cross promotions.

