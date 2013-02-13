White Paper Proposes Solution to Live Sound Control Issues

British audio manufacturer Flare Audio Ltd has released its second white paper, addressing the issue of noise control for the live music industry.

The white paper proposes that the key to successful sound propagation management is not to “turn it down” or to focus on containment attempts, but to produce pure, controllable sound based on Waveform Integrity (Wi).

The paper examines how waveform damage occurs when sound is reflected off a surface, either at the input stage (inside a loudspeaker) or as it travels from speaker to the audience. When a waveform reflects in this way, it loses its original form as harmonic distortion is added. The more a waveform is damaged the less accurate the information contained within it. This lack of information and detail ‘colors’ the original sound, making it feel lifeless and dull.

The paper describes how manufacturers have traditionally masked waveform damage, particularly in the last two decades, through the use of DSP (Digital Signal Processing). Flare believes that DSP merely camouflages the damaged sound waves and cannot therefore improve dispersion, therefore is not the best way to improve loudspeaker sound quality. The paper goes on to look at how cardioid bass array set ups are often used in an attempt to control low frequency sound. It suggests that if reflections and waveform damage are prevented in the first instance then neither of these damage control strategies are necessary and would in fact be redundant.

The document argues that the less well-known Waveform integrity test allows artists, audio professionals and the listener to compare the sound reproduction of different products much more effectively. The paper concludes by maintaining that only when Waveform integrity is understood can successful sound propagation be achieved. Until then trying to control damaged sound waves is a losing battle.

Based on this understanding, Flare has developed two technologies that maintain accurate Waveform integrity:

Space Technology: (patent pending) which eliminates resonance within the loudspeaker enclosure so that what is heard is just the information supplied to the loudspeaker driver.

Nanoflow Technology: (patent pending) which combines the energy of multiple bass frequency drivers, lowering frequency response without damaging Waveform integrity.

The principles of Wi are the basis for Flare Audio’s latest product line, Space and Quadhorn, details of which can be found on the company’s website.