Full Compass Hosts Student Tour

Madison, WI–Full Compass recently hosted a tour of its facility for Madison-area Rotaract members. Rotaract is a branch of Rotary designated for college students to help develop them as leaders in their workplaces and communities. Participants included students from both UW-Madison and Edgewood College.



Roxanne Wenzel, vice president of sales and marketing, launched the tour by providing an overview of Full Compass and the products the company sells. Wenzel then led the group on a tour of the facility, including the company’s showroom, production studios, warehouse, on-site restaurant, and technology museum.

After the walking tour, students gathered in Full Compass’ largest studio for a 30-minute Q&A session with owner and CEO Jonathan Lipp. Lipp spoke very openly and candidly with the students about the company, its origin, and where it is headed in the future. He also spoke about the challenges and rewards that business owners face, including advice for the students’ future endeavors.

“We at Full Compass pride ourselves on giving back to the community,” Wenzel said, “This was a great opportunity to provide a positive experience for students who have the potential to be our future leaders.”