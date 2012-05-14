BTX Offers NDS' Digital Signage Software

Hawthorne, NY--BTX Technologies announced that the company is now offering PADS4, Net Display Systems’ (NDS) next-generation digital signage software.

PADS4 is the successor to the PADS Professional software and offers restyled and enhanced applications, simplified installation, streamlined processes, and more.

“With PADS4, NDS has once again taken digital signage to the next level, providing a simple but effective solution for deploying professional and profitable installations of any size,” said Greg Schwartz, president of BTX Technologies. “As NDS’ U.S. distributor and technical support provider, we are pleased to offer this highly customizable and economical solution to meet the needs of any of our customers’ digital signage applications.”

To increase productivity and reduce the learning curve for using PADS4, the digital signage software’s applications have been restyled to the latest Microsoft Office type of user interface. In addition, PADS Designer has been enriched with new items, including a content organizer system, which is automatically synchronized across the entire PADS installation, while the PADS Scheduler application — formerly known as PADS Manager — has received a completely new calendar view. The performance of PADS Viewer has been improved to play out presentations more smoothly, and features the ability to combine different view types within one package. Users no longer need to purchase multiple signage solutions if the requirements vary from simple to complex content.

New native data providers allow for real-time external sources. With PADS4, integrating real-time data from sources including Microsoft Exchange, Microsoft Dynamics, SAP, content management systems, room reservation systems, queue management, and social media is easy. Predefined configurations and an automatic server detection feature simplify installation. In addition, a complete new ‘engine’ has been placed into the PADS system enabling a new SDK to develop custom solutions more easily and quickly.

“The addition of new data sources is a key feature of PADS4,” said Louis van Geldrop, CEO of Net Display Systems. “By integrating with existing databases, content management systems, and more, the software saves network operators the time and expense of duplicating content for their digital signage system.”

PADS4 allows users to incorporate interactivity into their signage system using touch-screens, RFID, barcodes, QR codes, and face recognition.

BTX will demonstrate PADS4 digital signage software in booth C7342 at InfoComm 2012, June 13-15 in Las Vegas.