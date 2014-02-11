Biamp Launches Online Certification Training for TesiraFORTE

Biamp Systems has introduced its first-ever online certification training program specifically for its new TesiraFORTÉ products.

Revealed at ISE 2014, the all-new series of audio processors extend Audio Video Bridging (AVB) to application-specific settings.

Designed for distributors and integrators, the program will go live on March 3 via Biamp's online training portal.

Part of the Biamp Education Experience, the TesiraFORTÉ online certification course consists of self-guided sessions with comprehension testing spread throughout the curriculum. Biamp's educational approach is to deliver essential information to help users harness the full potential of Biamp products. This is further supported by Cornerstone, Biamp's online technical support knowledgebase containing detailed technical information on all Biamp products.

"Biamp continues to offer the most robust education and training resources in the industry," said Kiley Henner, education and applications engineering manager at Biamp Systems. "The introduction of our new TesiraFORTÉ online certification program is the latest evolution in a long line of initiatives designed to provide our customers with timely, targeted, and flexible learning options. Our programs also include our Cornerstone knowledgebase, online webinars, and exceptional telephone support, all of which confirm our commitment to implementing tools that will satisfy our customers' training needs."

In addition to its new online certification training, Biamp offers in-person certification training, with multi-day, hands-on courses covering the Tesira, Vocia, and Audia products at various locations around the world. For distance learning settings, Biamp's webinar training offers tips, techniques, and skills, at no cost. The company's online learning curriculum is also supported by Biamp's YouTube Training Channel.

Registration for Biamp's new TesiraFORTÉ online certification begins on March 3, and the program is available to all participants approved by regional managers. Onsite certification programs are held at Biamp headquarters in Beaverton, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Hong Kong, and Dubai.