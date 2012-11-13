FSR Rallies to Provide Relief for NJ Storm Victims

FSR, a Passaic County-based manufacturer, has rallied behind fellow New Jerseyans in the wake of Sandy to provide relief for the superstorm's victims.



From left to right: Joe Sandri, Miss Maribell, Joanne Gianduso, Jan Sandri, Bill Fitzsimmons.

Accompanied by a team of FSR volunteers, company president Jan Sandri arrived at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Highlands, NJ on Friday, November 9 in vehicles packed with food, paper products, cleaning supplies, clothing and checks.

"Highlands is a small town adjacent to Sandy Hook with a permanent population of 5,000," said Sandri. "The homes are primary residences, not vacation houses. The town was hit with 13.5 feet of water, even before the storm surge came through. These people are our neighbors and have lost so much. It's a very good feeling to be lending a helping hand."

Sandri noted that Church volunteers helped unload the supplies as dozens of other cars lined up to drop off diapers, food and other urgently needed products.

"While outside I noticed a truck from Florida Power and Light (FPL) and questioned the driver about his trip," continued Sandri. "He explained that he was from Texas but was using a FPL vehicle because his own hadn't arrived yet. It's wonderful to see the cooperation and help pouring into New Jersey."