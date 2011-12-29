JBL Appoints Senior Director of Global Sales

Northridge, CA–JBL Professional has appointed Richard Ruse as senior director of global sales, effective immediately. He will report directly to JBL Professional VP/GM Mark Ureda. Ruse has a rich and diversified career in the professional audio industry, having held key management positions with such companies as Alesis, Line 6, KRK, and SWR in addition to owning a successful sales and marketing consultancy. For the past two years, Ruse has served JBL Professional as director of marketing, portable PA, and prior to that as director of sales, Western region.



Richard Ruse

“I believe in serving the customer. My broad industry experiences coupled with the unique insight I’ve gained while developing and marketing several successful products for JBL Professional have prepared me well for this appointment.” Ruse said. “I’m excited with the opportunity and feel I can bring a new level of execution, passion, and expertise to this position as we lead JBL Professional into the future.”

In his new position, Ruse is responsible for sales planning and management, collaborating with the Harman Pro regional sales offices worldwide and interfacing with key accounts, domestic representatives and international distributors. As a member of the JBL Professional executive management team, he will work closely with his fellow directors to further improve JBL Professional’s operations, customer experience, and brand equity.

“Richard has demonstrated leadership, wisdom, and tenacity in his pursuit of excellence on behalf of JBL Professional. His management skills, understanding of our customer’s needs and relentless energy and drive fit perfectly with the new executive team I’m assembling at JBL.” said Ureda. “I have no doubt in Richard’s ability and commitment to helping us build the greatest JBL Professional ever.”