Vegas Club Complex Expands with QSC

Las Vegas, NV--Chateau Nightclub and Gardens, the newest nightclub on the Las Vegas strip, opened the doors of its expansive high-tech complex, showcasing an unsurpassed amount of audio and visual entertainment space throughout.
Designer and installer Bob Athey designed and built the AV and control systems for the massive club, and chose QSC’s Q-Sys Integrated System Platform and PowerLight amplifiers as the system backbone for the entire complex.
- “Q-Sys controls the whole thing — all the zones, throughout the bars, dance floors, and all the surrounding areas, all the cable boxes go into it, all the background music sources," said Athey. “We chose Q-Sys because of its great ability to expand the software and hardware into the future. Chateau is continually growing its audio and video capabilities – adding another big screen or a new audio zone. With Q-Sys, we don’t have to spend time adding components or routers; it’s so easy.”
- Chateau also features more than 50 QSC PowerLight amplifiers. “The PowerLights are the best sounding amplifiers for network based audio,” Athey said. “Together with Q-Sys as part of a whole package, QSC helped us meet our goals for the audio system as well as our budget.”
- Athey continues to add onto the AV capability at Chateau, and is in the process of adding more Q-Sys Cores and I/Os to give them the ability to “route anything anywhere." At present, Chateau has one Q-Sys Core 1000 but will have two Core 3000’s as the club expands into the future.