Westwind Media Enhances Post Studio With Focusrite

Westwind Media, one of industry’s leading post-production facilities, located in Burbank, CA, provides post-production picture and audio finishing services for some of the highest-rated television productions on air today. Shows recently working at Westwind include The Catch, Colony, Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, The Good Fight, Good Girls Revolt, Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, How to Get Away with Murder, Still Star Crossed and many more. The facility’s roots are deep in television history, as the main founders created some of the most memorable television in the medium’s history: producer Stephen J. Cannell, producer Steven Bochco and composer Mike Post, along with noted musician John Bidasio, founded Westwind Media in 1997.

Recently, Westwind Media acquired a suite of RedNet Dante-networked audio converters and interfaces from Focusrite, including 15 RedNet HD32R 32-channel HD Dante network bridges, four RedNet A16R 16-Channel Analog I/O interfaces and nine RedNet AM2 Stereo Audio Monitoring Units and one RedNet D16R 16-channel AES3 I/O interface. The setup was purchased through reseller Westlake Pro Audio, North Hollywood, CA.