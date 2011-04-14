NEC Launches New Large Screen LCDs

NEC Display Solutions of America has launched its new 46-inch X461S and 55-inch X551S large screen LCD displays. The models are the first in NEC's large screen lineup to offer LED backlighting technology.

The X551S will be on display in NEC Display Solutions Booth No. 616 at Customer Engagement Technology World 2011 at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, CA, on April 27-28.

The edge-lit LED backlights enable lightweight design with minimal depth, according to the company.

The X461S and X551S are also the first in NEC's lineup to offer Intel's Open Pluggable Specification (OPS), which is the first industry-wide standardization in option slots to simplify digital signage. The OPS option slot allows for easier installation, use and maintenance of digital signage.

These models provide users with full connectivity, including DisplayPort, HDMI and DVI-D. Network Control and Communication allows the highest level of remote display management. Ethernet connectivity provides email notifications to the administrator. RS-232 enables multi-display control and daisy chain capabilities to simplify display management.

"The introduction of the super-slim models to the award-winning NEC X Series is a step into the future, as they offer the most innovative technologies to date," said Rachel Karnani, product manager for large screen displays at NEC Display Solutions. "LED backlit displays offer a much slimmer depth than traditional LCD displays, providing more flexibility during installation and a sleek appearance."