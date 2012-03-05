BTX Chosen as U.S. Distributor for PADS

Hawthorne, NY--BTX Technologies announced that the company has been named the U.S. distributor and technical support provider for Net Display Systems' PADS digital signage software.

Net Display Systems is a Microsoft Gold ISV Partner with signage solutions designed to handle applications with requirements ranging from thousands of displays down to just one. These products are available as software-only solutions or pre-installed on media players that are custom configured by BTX for content levels ranging from basic to media-intensive.

"PADS software provides a simple and powerful solution for any digital signage application," said Greg Schwartz, president of BTX Technologies. "Because the software isn't tied to any specific player, we are able to offer it pre-installed on our custom-configured hardware solutions. An integrator can mix and match players in an individual project depending on the needs of an application. This allows for truly customized and economical solutions that meet the unique needs of each individual client."

The PADS Professional solution consists of five fully integrated applications: Designer, Manager, Server, Viewer, and Agent. Users can design content with fully integrated video, TV, Internet, RSS feeds, flash, and data easily integrated from virtually any database. The Professional system is available with an inexpensive optional desktop viewer application that is ideal for enterprise communications. It allows content such as urgent notifications and general corporate communications to appear on every desktop throughout a company.

The PADS Xpress system features all the same components as PADS Professional, including the desktop viewer application, but it also offers a subset of content and database connectivity options for lower budget requirements. The PADS Standalone system is ideal for applications requiring a single digital sign, such as a display advertising specials at the front of a retail store, and allows for the same range of content and database connectivity as the Professional System.

BTX has designed two media players to complement the Net Display Systems digital signage solution. The low-cost Simple Content Media Player is optimized for digital signage environments with PowerPoint content, rotating pictures, 720p video, and static text while the Multimedia Intensive Content Media Player adds support for Flash, 1080p video, scrolling text, and more. Both players are VESA-mount-compatible and include a Windows operating system and PADS Viewer software pre-installed. Customers can choose one of these media players or contact one of their BTX engineers to help design the perfect players to meet their needs.

Through BTX's "Beyond Distribution" services, the staff at BTX is available to provide integrators unmatched technical support for projects ranging from the smallest to the largest digital signage systems.