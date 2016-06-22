Waveguide Consulting Debuts New Branding for 20th Anniversary



Scott Walker of Waveguide Consulting



Independent technology consulting firm Waveguide Consulting has debuted new branding in time for the company’s 20th anniversary, which it celebrated on June 17.

Waveguide’s new look uses a branded “Lifecycle” to illustrate the full life cycle of its clients’ technology experience as well as the arc of the company’s story—from its roots as an AV-only consulting firm to its maturity as a full-service communication technology firm embracing software programming and technology management—and how these services blend together in a virtuous cycle. The new look honors Waveguide’s traditional leadership role in AV, IT, and acoustics consulting while also capturing the company’s evolution into being a forward-looking thought leader on business technology solutions.

“The thing that makes Waveguide unique on planet Earth isn’t that we’re a leader in AV consulting or that we understand technology; it is that we embrace the entire life cycle of our clients’ technology experience,” said Waveguide CEO Scott Walker. “We’re excited to tell that story in our new branding, in our life cycle approach. Now, any time someone sees our name, they’re going to be reminded of our unique value proposition.”

Started in Walker’s spare bedroom on June 17, 1996, Waveguide has grown to 75 employees in nine cities, helping clients collaborate all over the world. “Those of us in the field know AV no longer means just ‘audio’ and ‘visual.’ It really means global communications, anywhere, anytime, from any device,” he said.

A former president of the AV trade association InfoComm, Walker continued, “At Waveguide, we don’t do many ‘one-and-done’ projects. Instead, we look at each project as part of a larger network of communications for our clients. We work with our owner clients to identify the business outcomes they are seeking and align those desired outcomes with communications capabilities across the entire enterprise.”

More and more of Waveguide’s Fortune 500 clients are seeing the value in technology master planning and standardization. “Technology master planning that encompasses not just technology, but also people, process, infrastructure and facilities, allows the owner to see the economies of scale associated with enterprise-wide standardization,” Walker said. “A well-crafted master plan that includes standardized design and technology management elevates our relationship with the owner to a strategic partnership.”

Waveguide is currently seeking qualified AV and IT project consultants to fill immediate openings in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Houston, and Chicago. Visit waveguide.com/about/careers to learn more.