Mendtronix Becomes Authorized Service Provider for BenQ America

Mendtronix Inc., an AV repair and logistics services company, and its division, Projector Doctor, have become the Authorized Service Provider (ASP) for BenQ America in the east coast region of the U.S.

Products eligible for service under this agreement include all projectors and LCD monitors as well as BenQ’s new line of interactive flat panel displays (IFPs). Mendtronix will be the primary ASP for the IFPs in North America.

“As BenQ continues to roll out new display technologies, it has become increasingly important that we maintain a scalable, reliable, and efficient service model to account for the product volume increase in the marketplace,” said Lars Yoder, president of BenQ America Corp. “With its proven track-record for delivering real-time, comprehensive customer support, Mendtronix is perfectly positioned to meet the after-market needs of our products and help us fulfill future growth.”

Congruent with BenQ’s service model for IFPs, Mendtronix will now provide on-site in and out-of-warranty diagnostics and repairs for all North American customers.

“BenQ’s product line is a welcome addition to the AV systems we support and will be easily assimilated into our service, logistical, and customer-facing operations,” said Steve Storr, CEO of Mendtronix. “No other ASP in the industry has both the resources as well as collective technical expertise to execute the range of services we offer across such a diverse set of product types.”

Mendtronix’s nationwide footprint and capacity to tackle high-volume product repairs makes the company an ideal service partner for top electronics brands, contract manufacturers, and large end-users in the education, house of worship, government, and corporate markets.