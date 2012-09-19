HARMAN Appoints Nuno Sousa Regional Sales Manager, EMEA South

HARMAN Professional has appointed Nuno Sousa to the position of Regional Sales Manager as part of the EMEA sales teams, representing the HARMAN Professional brands in the Southern European territories.

Nuno Sousa Regional Sales Manager, EMEA SouthSousa brings over 25 years of experience in the field of broadcasting and professional audio, having worked in recording studios, radio and video production companies and in distribution companies.

Sousa joins HARMAN from MEDIACHIP, a Porto, Portugal-based systems integration firm, where he held the position of Director of Sales & Marketing. His career also includes positions with audio distribution firm Electrosound Portuguesa, systems integration/distribution firm Audium SA, and audio consumer and professional distribution firm Corel 2. Sousa has a Sales and Marketing Management degree from INP (Instituto de Novas Profissoes) and holds an MBA from AESE/IESE in Portugal.

“Nuno’s technological acumen combined with a successful career in sales makes him an ideal fit for HARMAN Professional,” said Adrian Curtis, senior sales director, HARMAN Mixing Group. “We are confident that Nuno will be able to successfully meet the needs of our customers while also growing our customer base in the EMEA regions.”