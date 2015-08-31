VMP Now Shipping EREN 19-Inch Equipment

The new EREN 42-rack-space, 19-inch enclosure from Video Mount Products is now available.

“The EREN Series has been designed for use with a multitude of audio, video, security, and communication components, and the EREN-42E1K is a sizable upgrade in both depth and weight capacity to our popular EREN-42E 19-inch equipment rack enclosure,” said Keith Fulmer, president of VMP.

“The EREN-42E1K has a usable depth of 33 inches and a durable load capacity of 1,300 lbs., a 30-percent increase from the EREN-42E, to fit just about any and every need.”



The family of 19-inch equipment rack enclosures has been designed for installations where protected components are a necessity. The EREN Series, which comes with integrated cooling fans and lockable, removable side panels with optional locks, allows for the organization of multiple electronic components, while at the same time protecting them from thermal issues, as well as damage or theft.