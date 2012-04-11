Western Digital Ships Scorpio Blue HDD

Western Digital is shipping the WD Scorpio Blue 7 mm hard drive, the latest addition to its mobile hard drive family.

Specified to 400Gs shock tolerance, the new single-platter WD Scorpio Blue small form factor hard drives are available in 500 GB and 320 GB capacities and the drives' compatibility with industry-standard 9.5 mm slots make them ideal storage options for mainstream notebooks as well as slimmer notebook and Ultrabook devices that require a 7 mm drive height.

"Consumers want thin and light personal computers, but the limited storage capacity of SSD-based notebooks forces them to pick and choose what files to bring from their library," said Matt Rutledge, vice president and general manager for WD client storage products. "With the release of the new WD Scorpio Blue 7 mm mobile hard drives, WD is able to offer capacity, reliability and data-protection features combined with excellent power management all in a slim form factor perfect for thin and light notebooks."

Shipping now through select distributors and resellers, the WD Scorpio Blue 7 mm 2.5-inch mobile hard drives are covered by a two-year limited warranty. MSRP for the 500 GB, model #: WD5000LPVT is $99.99 USD and the 320 GB, model #: WD3200LPVT is $79.99 USD.