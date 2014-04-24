Video Mount Products’ 19-inch Equipment Rack Enclosure (EREN) series is rugged and sturdy with welded steel construction, a black powder coat finish, and a 1,000-lb load capacity. The EREN-18 includes 18 rack spaces, the EREN-27 includes 27 rack spaces, and the EREN-42E includes 42 rack spaces. Other features include rails threaded with standard 10-32 threading, a tempered glass front door, adjustable front and rear rails, vented top and bottom, as well as cable routing knockouts for the top and bottom.