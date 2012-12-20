Jonathan Parker Joins Danley Sound Labs as National Sales Manager

Danley Sound Labs has hired pro audio manufacturing veteran Jonathan “JP” Parker to the role of National Sales Manager. Parker brings to the position over 25 years of sales and marketing experience working with industry powerhouses such as Bose, Crown, TOA, and Martin Audio. Although he will focus on the domestic market with Danley, Parker’s background provides him with a global perspective. Reporting to company president Mike Hedden, Parker will be responsible for growing domestic sales of Danley’s loudspeakers, subwoofers, and supporting processors and amplifiers.

Jonathan Parker, National Sales Manager, Danley Sound Labs “JP’s qualifications and industry experience position him to elevate Danley’s domestic sales at a time when our products are gaining critical momentum in multiple segments of the installed sound market,” said Hedden. “Beyond his obvious talents, JP is a great guy. As an active member of his church’s praise team – JP plays keyboards and bass and also runs the sound – he’s in touch with the end user’s needs.”