Vivitek Adds Gen 2 1080P Ultra Short Throw Projectors

Building on the success of its predecessor D7180HD, the next generation DH758UST and DH758USTIR follow the footsteps of other high-resolution ultra-short throw projectors released by Vivitek.



Equipped with a brightness level of 3500 lumens, contrast ratio of 10,000:1 and DLP/BrilliantColor technology, the DH758UST has been designed to produce vibrant images with its new re-formulated color wheel. The projector features an array of connection options and MHL functionality, built-in stereo 10W speakers, and 7,000-hour lamp life.

The DH758USTIR delivers a large image up to 110 inches diagonal from a distance of about 36 inches from the projection surface. IR pen interactivity is a standard feature of the DH758WTIR. Featuring an optional DT01-2 Laser curtain kit, this projector offers full IWB functionality with both the IR pen support, as well as finger touch interactivity, enabling users to just use their fingers to interact in an intuitive way.