Targetpath Digital Signage Software RFP Program

The OnPath group of Targetpath LLC, a global technology consulting and outsourced-leadership firm specializing in the digital display technology and digital media industries, has launched the OnPath Digital Signage Software RFP Program. The program is designed to help users who are evaluating or purchasing digital signage software solutions.

“There are so many choices out there for digital signage software today – hundreds, in fact,” said Lou Giacalone Jr., VP Digital Media Client Services, Targetpath. “The problem is - how to make the right choice? Even for industry veterans like us the differences can be subtle, yet have enormous impact on usability and total cost of ownership. We created this product to help people ‘know what they didn’t know’ and make more intelligent choices.”

“We are often told by attendees at conferences where we present, that there is limited access to this sort of information, especially from an independent source, so we realized we should just do it,” said Aaron Higley, VP, Technology Consulting, Targetpath. “Having worked on, or responded to, so many RFPs in our careers, we can say confidently this really covers all the bases.”

The OnPath Digital Signage RFP Program is offered in tiers to meet the customer’s individual needs starting with a basic “DIY Package”, priced at $499. This includes a complete RFP template document which the customer edits, a comprehensive RFP Guide that explains why each question is important as well as evaluation criteria, and a Response Matrix spreadsheet to aid in scoring responses. Additionally, the package includes one hour of phone time with an OnPath consultant. The higher tier offerings include everything in the DIY package plus additional consulting hours, up to and including outsourcing the entire process to the OnPath team.

“We felt it was critical to provide a little hand-holding time for the customers, even at the DIY level,” said Brad Gleeson, Founder, Targetpath. “From experience we know that helping point folks in the right direction in the beginning saves a lot of headaches for everyone later.”

For information: www.targetpath.com