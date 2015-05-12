The What: The VITEC MGW Ace is the industry’s first 100 percent hardware-based HEVC portable device fore encoding and streaming video.

The What Else: The compact MGW Ace provides enormous flexibility to integrators by providing an all-in-one, high-quality portable encoding device made specifically for field deployments. Eliminating the need for server rooms, the innovation also lowers power consumption while reducing bandwidth by 50 percent in comparison to legacy H.264 encoders. To further increase application flexibility, the unit can accommodate a wide range of inputs including HD-SDI, SDI, HDMI, DVI, and composite. To streamline the setup process, the device also comes equipped with intuitive web management software to provide full control of all H.265 compression settings.

The Bottom Line: Powerful yet compact, the device features HEVC (H.265) bandwidth-efficient compression as well as legacy H.264 capabilities supporting today's diverse and demanding field-based content requirements within settings such as live news broadcasts, sports venues, or secure applications within military environments.

