Visitec Expands Territory for Rep Sales to Southeastern U.S.

Visitec has expanded its manufacturer rep organization to provide support for system integrators in the Southeastern United States.

The new markets for Visitec representation include Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.



Specializing in technical sales and support for audio visual and collaboration technologies, Visitec will provide local account representation focused on sales support and deal profitability. The mission at Visitec is to be a partner’s trusted advisor for the products represented and the applications they are designed for.



Visitec’s high-touch sales model, combined with products ranging from industry-leading solutions by Barco and Pexip to innovative new technologies from ChargeSpot and Smartvue, enable systems integrators to grow the size of their projects and capitalize on emerging market opportunities. Visitec’s partnership with Videxio and the Visitec branded vNetCall cloud telepresence services create new and predictable revenue streams.



“I am very excited about the expansion into the Southeast,” said Chris Reiss, president of Visitec. “It presents us with the opportunity to grow our organization by earning the trust of a new set of partners, in a new territory, using the same sales model that has made us so successful the past thirty years in the Midwest. We will deliver profitable, high quality products backed by a team of technical sales specialists who bring knowledge and experience on how our lines integrate into customer applications.”