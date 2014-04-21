ViewSonic 70-inch Interactive Display

ViewSonic Corp. is releasing the CDE7051-TL, a 70-inch, six-point simultaneous touch, interactive smart display. The CDE7051-TL provides a fully integrated, large screen touch solution for use in the smart educational classroom, corporate boardrooms and hospitality way-finding applications.

The CDE7051-TL features full 1920x1080 HD resolution, delivering superior pixel-by-pixel performance in an energy-saving LED panel. Its slim

CDE7051-TL

ViewSonic's 70” Full HD touch interactive commercial display

design and bezel eliminates dead angles in a Windows 8 touch environment, improving any touch experience. Equipped with a tempered glass overlay, anti-glare treatment and rounded corners, the ViewSonic CDE7051-TL is intended for heavy use. The CDE7051-TL has a variety of connectivity options, including HDMI, USB, VGA and RS-232 to support all your media sources. Additionally, this interactive display has an optional internal PC slot that accommodates an i5 class Windows 8 PC (NMP707). Together, with this PC option, the CDE7051-TL becomes a fully integrated, all-in-one interactive solution.

The 70-inch display incorporates a multi-touch interactive panel and ViewBoard Windows compatible educational software. The software allows users to write, highlight, edit and transform documents and images on screen in real-time. It also includes screen recording, a magnifier and a spotlight feature to make office presentations, classroom learning and online education more interactive and efficient.

“Group interaction is rapidly becoming an important factor for corporate and education environments, as smart classrooms and boardrooms are increasingly popular,” said Gene Ornstead, director of product marketing at ViewSonic Corp. “Our new 70-inch interactive white board is a perfect addition to our portfolio. It combines ViewSonic’s display leadership with the latest interactive touch technology, making the CDE7051-TL a multifunctional large format display.”