Vidyo Offers Free Interconnectivity Service

Vidyo has made available its new VidyoWay, the first free B2B interconnectivity service that delivers business-quality video conferencing for multi-party or point-to-point meetings at no cost to the enterprise.

Using a web interface, VidyoWay lets users connect Cisco, Polycom, Lifesize, other H.323 and SIP-based room systems, and Microsoft Lync clients—in the same meeting, absolutely free. And if you don't have access to any of those technologies, you can use Vidyo's free mobile app to join a meeting from your tablet or smartphone, or even call in from an ordinary phone.

Visit vidyoway.com to request an invitation to join the VidyoWay community.