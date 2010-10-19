Digital Signage Expo 2011 Lunch & Learn Program To Feature Sessions for DOOH Network Operators & Systems Integrators-Installers

ATLANTA, GA--Digital Signage Expo (DSE) will repeat the popular Lunch & Learn Roundtable Program at its educational conference this February 22-25, 2011, in Las Vegas.

DSE’s 2011 Lunch & Learn Program will offer a total of ten roundtables, five each Wednesday, 2/23 and Thursday, 2/24, designed specifically to help DOOH Network Operators & Systems Integrators/ Installers improve their product offerings and jump-start their businesses, including:

DOOH Network Operators

• Creating the Right Visual Experience

• Interactive Wayfinding Made Easy

System Integrators/Installers

• Smart Ideas for Digital Retail

• Introduction to Digital Signage: How Do I Get Started/How Can I Be Successful?

• Digital Signage Infrastructure Solutions for Integrators

Richard Lebovitz, educational director for Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE said, “Last year all seats for the February, 2010 Lunch & Learn Program sold out quickly because attendees appreciate and enjoy the opportunity for the kind of thoughtful discussion that takes place between peers with similar interests. They also enjoy the benefit of speaking directly with an industry professional who can provide expertise on a particular topic.”

Seats for the Lunch & Learn Program are limited, so go to to www.digitalsigangeexpo.net and click on the “REGISTER NOW” icon to reserve your seat or to register for the entire DSE 2011 Conference and Trade Show.