D-Tools Adds CE labs to MVP Program

D-Tools announced that CE labs/Cable Electronics has joined their D-Tools Manufacturer Vantage Point (MVP) program.

CE labs/Cable Electronics is a manufacturer of audio/video distribution products and electronic merchandising solutions. They specialize in digital signage and custom kiosks for all business needs. Their product data is now available within the D-Tools database better enabling System Integrator users to specify their products to end customers.

"D-Tools is dedicated to providing their users with the most comprehensive and accessible product data we are pleased to be a part of these efforts and offer our product information to SI users," said Tony Smith, VP of marketing for CE labs/Cable Electronics. "We are excited to be on board as D-Tools newest MVP partner and look forward to working with them to build a rewarding partnership."

The D-Tools Manufacturer Vantage Point (MVP) program is designed to help provide system integrators with the most up-to-date product information to over 3000 companies using D-Tools System Integrator software. D-Tools MVP members are dedicated to helping companies streamline the design process and making it easier for system integrators and installers to provide accurate proposals to their clients.